Curfew, clashes after Indian troops kill 3 Kashmiri rebels

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say anti-India protests and clashes have erupted in the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir after three Kashmiri rebels were killed in a gunbattle with government forces.

Police said on Wednesday that the fighting began overnight after Indian troops raided western Radbugh village following a tip that militants was hiding there.

Police say the gunfight lasted the whole night and the three rebels were killed early Wednesday.

Authorities imposed curfew in the old parts of Srinagar anticipating protests and clashes opposing Indian rule as two of the dead rebels were natives of the city.

However, as the news of their killing spread, residents defied the restrictions and clashed with police.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in entirety.