REPUBLIC OF KIM-THE MISSILE WARS — North Korea's missile development has advanced rapidly since Kim Jong Un took power. He vowed in his New Year's address this would be year of the intercontinental ballistic missile, and he launched his first on July 1. And there's more to come. By Eric Talmadge. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 900 GMT.

TAIWAN-PARAGUAY-DEFENDING DIPLOMACY — The visit by Paraguay's president to Taiwan this week offers a diplomatic lifeline to the self-governing island democracy whose international breathing space is being steadily chipped away at by Beijing. By Christopher Bodeen and Johnson Lai. Sent 900 words, photos.

NEW ZEALAND-SCOTT BROWN INTERVIEW — Scott Brown, the former senator who's one of the first ambassadors tapped by Trump to begin serving, speaks to The Associated Press about support across the political divide and his take on Trump's tweets and the Russia investigation. By Nick Perry. Sent 740 words, photo.

INDONESIA-RADICAL GROUPS — Indonesia's president signed a decree giving the government the power to ban radical organizations, in a move aimed at outlawing groups behind an apparent rise in the political clout of hard-line Islam. By Stephen Wright. Sent 410 words, photos.

MALAYSIA-IMMIGRATION RAID — Malaysian authorities detained 77 foreigners in a midnight raid at a construction site as part of a fresh crackdown on illegal immigration. By Syawalludin Zain. Sent 320 words, photos.

CHINA-RUSSIA-NAVY DRILLS — China says its latest-generation warships have conducted live-firing drills in the Mediterranean while en route to joint exercises with the Russian navy. Sent 130 words. With CHINA-DJIBOUTI-MILITARY BASE — China sent PLA personnel to Djibouti to work on its first overseas military base. Sent 300 words, photos.

ZIMBABWE-MUGABE-HEALTH — Zimbabwe's 93-year-old President Robert Mugabe is in Singapore for medical reasons. Sent 140 words, photo.

JAPAN-HEAVY RAIN — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is visiting areas of southwest Japan hard-hit by floods after he cut short his trip in Europe. Sent 200 words, photos.

JAPAN-PIKOTARO — "Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen" and the U.N. are rhyming. Pikotaro adapted his catchy song to promote sustainable development goals after accepting a promotional appointment from the foreign ministry. By Mari Yamaguchi. Sent 320 words, photos.

SRI LANKA-APOLOGY — Cricket authorities in Sri Lanka have apologized to stadium workers who were forced to walk away in their underwear at the completion of a game against Zimbabwe when local organizers took back their uniforms. Sent 140 words.

FINANCIAL:

CHINA-AUSTRALIA-CROWN TRIAL — China has released two Australian employees of Crown Resorts Ltd. after they completed nine months in prison on charges related to organizing gambling tours. Sent 130 words, developing.

AUSTRALIA-CHINA COAL — The government in Australia's New South Wales state is buying back most of a Chinese company's coal exploration license to help protect fertile farmland. By Rod McGuirk. Sent 360 words, photos.

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Asian shares are mixed as investors eye U.S. political risks and cues on monetary policy from Federal Reserve chair. By Youkyung Lee. Sent 430 words, photos.

