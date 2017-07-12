Evacuees return, damage measured as western wildfires wane

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Relief was arriving after a rough stretch of wildfires all around the U.S. West, with firefighters slowly surrounding once-fierce blazes and evacuees starting to stream back home.

Authorities surveying the damage from a blaze in Northern California said Tuesday that at least 41 homes had been destroyed near the town of Oroville.

Some residents had returned home after fleeing a wildfire in the grassy foothills of the Sierra Nevada, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) north of Sacramento, but thousands remained under evacuation orders.

In Arizona, recent monsoon rain has helped stop the growth of a wildfire in mountains overlooking Tucson and an evacuation order was lifted for the summer-retreat community of Summerhaven.

In Nevada, fire crews were getting the upper hand on a wildland blaze that shut down U.S. Interstate 80 along the Nevada-California line most of Tuesday.