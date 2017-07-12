  1. Home
Photo of the day: Kinmen wind lion mailbox

A cute wind lion mailbox can now be seen on Taiwan's offshore island Kinmen

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/07/12 16:25

New wind lion mailbox in Kinmen (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new wind-lion-shaped mailbox is pictured in an art village on Taiwan's offshore island of Kinmen (金門).

To improve the company's image, Chunghwa Post (中華郵政), the official postal service in Taiwan, sets special mailboxes in every county and city, featuring different characteristics of different areas. 

The wind lion is the typical guardian god in Kinmen, with over 100 statues in the island. The new wind lion mailbox transforms the traditional aggressive image of the wind lion with a lovely smile, welcoming visitors to put postcards and letters into the mailbox it holds in its hands.
