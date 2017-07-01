Cracks appear in glass skywalk above Pacific Ocean in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Less than two weeks after its inauguration, cracks in the glass skywalk above the Pacific Ocean in the Hualien County township of Fengbin (豐濱) forced a shutdown Wednesday.

The first visitors were allowed to walk across and watch waves crashing into the cliffs 50 meters below on July 1.

Around Wednesday noon, reports emerged that one plate of tempered glass covering half the width of the path had cracked.

The local government immediately shut down the whole 150-meter-long path, of which a 20-meter-long stretch consists of steel beams and glass, and sent a crew to replace the broken segment.

Officials reportedly said a man had been seen hitting the glass with a rock but had run off when tourists approached. Earlier, netizens suggested falling rocks as a possible cause, as landslides and falling rocks often occur in the Hualien area.

Construction of the skywalk (親不知子天空步道) lasted three years and followed a track dating back to the Japanese colonial era. The entrance of the path is located next to the southern entrance of the Xinfeng Tunnel (新豐隧道)at kilometer mark 41.5 on the Hualien-Taitung Coastal Highway.