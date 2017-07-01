Taiwanese man found dead in Thailand with burnt charcoal in room

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese man was found dead at a rented room in the Thai resort town of Pattaya with a charcoal stove next to his bed, suggesting he had committed suicide, reports said Wednesday.

According to neighbors, the 47-year-old man had lived there for about two months, while a friend who lived with him had recently returned to Taiwan, news service Sanook reported.

Police entered the house at the Chokchai Garden Home complex after complaints from neighbors and found the man dead in bed, with a charcoal stove and a pan containing burnt charcoal on the floor nearby.

There were no signs of struggle or theft, with the man’s passport lying on a table. Police also found a bag of charcoal, while the air conditioning was still turned on, reports said.

Results of an autopsy had not been released yet but speculation centered on suicide due to personal problems, with the man likely not wanting to return home, Sanook reported. A preliminary statement said the man had probably been dead for about a week by the time police found him.