The Latest: Detained Iranian researcher sent back home

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the Iranian researcher detained at Boston's Logan International Airport (all times local):

11:50 p.m.

An Iranian cancer researcher who was detained at Boston's Logan International Airport has been sent back to his home country.

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol spokeswoman Stephanie Malin says Mohsen Dehnavi and his family were put on a return flight shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Dehnavi was to have started work at Boston Children's Hospital.

The hospital says he was prevented from entering the country with his wife and three young children despite holding a J-1 visa for visiting scholars. They arrived at the airport Monday.

Malin says the family's detention was for "reasons unrelated" to President Donald Trump's executive order on travelers from six predominantly Muslim countries. She says the stop was based on information discovered during the agency's review.

___

2:05 p.m.

An Iranian cancer researcher arriving in the U.S. to start work at a prominent Boston hospital has been detained at Logan International Airport.

Boston Children's Hospital said Tuesday that Mohsen Dehnavi is a visiting scholar with a J-1 visa issued in May but was prevented from entering the country with his wife and three young children this week for reasons that still remain unclear.

The hospital said in a statement that the family could be deported, but it hoped they would be allowed to enter the U.S.

A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol spokeswoman declined to comment, citing privacy laws that prohibit the agency from discussing individual cases.

The Supreme Court recently ruled that President Donald Trump's administration could largely enforce its travel ban on six Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.