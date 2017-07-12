  1. Home
Taiwanese man arrested in Manila airport for causing disturbance

The passenger will likely to be banned from entering the Philippines again in the future

By Rana Yeh,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/07/12 11:33

Manila Airport (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese passenger was arrested Tuesday for creating a public disturbance at Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, who might be banned from entering the southeast country in the future. 

The 41-year-old Taiwanese man surnamed Wang was planning to catch a flight to Taiwan with luggage Monday evening. However, his budget airline ticket did not cover the cost of checking in his luggage. He then started an argument with the ground staff at Terminal 3, according to the airport police, CNA reported.

A staff member at the check-in counter accused Wang of insulting the employee with abusive language and having consumed alcohol in excess. Wang was soon taken into custody for causing a public disturbance.

Taiwan's representative office in the Philippines confirmed the incident later that day, but said Wang refused to answer its call.

Wang was sent to the district prosecutors office of Pasay in Manila City for questioning, and is now awaiting a court ruling.

According to Philippine officials, Wang's passport shows he had been to the Philippines several times. He is likely be released on bail, but will have a record in the Philippines, which may prevent him from traveling to the country again.
The Phililppines
Philippines
Taiwanese tourists

