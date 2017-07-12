Judge: Anti-abortion leader's attorneys violated court order

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal judge says he will hold attorneys for the head of an anti-abortion group in contempt after videos that the judge had barred from release appeared on their website.

U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick said Tuesday that attorneys Steve Cooley and Brentford J. Ferreira had violated his injunction.

The two attorneys represent David Daleiden, a leader of the Center for Medical Progress. The center has released several secretly recorded videos that it says show Planned Parenthood employees selling fetal tissue for profit, which is illegal. Planned Parenthood has denied the claim.

The center is also behind secret recordings at meetings of an abortion providers' group, the National Abortion Federation. Orrick has blocked the release of those videos.

Matthew Geragos, an attorney for Cooley and Ferreira, said Orrick was interfering with a separate criminal case against Daleiden.