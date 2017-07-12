Wimbledon Road

|At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club
|London
|Men
|Andy Murray (1)
First Round — def. Alexander Bublik, 6-1, 6-4, 6-2.
Second Round — def. Dustin Brown, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.
Third Round — def. Fabio Fognini (28), 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 7-5.
Fourth Round — def. Benoit Paire, 7-6 (1), 6-4, 6-4.
Quarterfinals — vs. Sam Querrey (24).
|Novak Djokovic (2)
First Round — def. Martin Klizan, 6-3, 2-0, retired.
Second Round — def. Adam Pavlasek, 6-2, 6-2, 6-1.
Third Round — def. Ernests Gulbis, 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 (2).
Fourth Round — def. Adrian Mannarino, 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Quarterfinals — vs. Tomas Berdych (11).
|Roger Federer (3)
First Round — def. Alexandr Dolgopolov, 6-3, 3-0 retired.
Second Round — def. Dusan Lajovic, 7-6 (0), 6-3, 6-2.
Third Round — def. Mischa Zverev (27), 7-6 (3), 6-4, 6-4.
Fourth Round — def. Grigor Dimitrov (13), 6-4, 6-2, 6-4.
Quarterfinals — vs. Milos Raonic (6).
|Milos Raonic (6)
First Round — def. Jan-Lennard Struff, 7-6 (5), 6-2, 7-6 (4).
Second Round — def. Mikhail Youzhny, 3-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4, 7-5.
Third Round — def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (25), 7-6 (3), 6-4, 7-5.
Fourth Round — def. Alexander Zverev (10), 4-6, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.
Quarterfinals — vs. Roger Federer (3).
|Marin Cilic (7)
First Round — def. Philipp Kohlschreiber, 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.
Second Round — def. Florian Mayer, 7-6 (2), 6-4, 7-5.
Third Round — def. Steve Johnson (26), 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Fourth Round — def. Roberto Bautista Agut (18), 6-2, 6-2, 6-2.
Quarterfinals — vs. Gilles Muller (16).
|Tomas Berdych (11)
First Round — def. Jeremy Chardy, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4.
Second Round — def. Ryan Harrison, 6-4, 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-3.
Third Round — def. David Ferrer, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.
Fourth Round — def. Dominic Thiem (8), 6-3, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Quarterfinals — vs. Novak Djokovic (2).
|Gilles Muller (16)
First Round — def. Marton Fucsovics, 7-5, 6-4, 6-2.
Second Round — def. Lukas Rosol, 7-5, 6-7 (7), 4-6, 6-3, 9-7.
Third Round — def. Aljaz Bedene, 7-6 (4), 7-5, 6-4.
Fourth Round — def. Rafael Nadal (4), 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 15-13.
Quarterfinals — vs. Marin Cilic (7).
|Sam Querrey (24)
First Round — def. Thomas Fabbiano, 7-6 (5), 7-5, 6-2.
Second Round — def. Nikoloz Basilashvili, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Third Round — def. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (12), 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-5.
Fourth Round — def. Kevin Anderson, 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-3, 6-7 (11), 6-3.
Quarterfinals — vs. Andy Murray (1).
|Women
|Johanna Konta (6)
First Round — def. Hsieh Su-wei, 6-2, 6-2.
Second Round — def. Donna Vekic, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 10-8.
Third Round — def. Maria Sakkari, 6-4, 6-1.
Fourth Round — def. Caroline Garcia (21), 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-4.
Quarterfinals — def. Simona Halep (2), 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Semifinals — vs. Venus Williams (10).
|Venus Williams (10)
First Round — def. Elise Mertens, 7-6 (7), 6-4.
Second Round — def. Wang Qiang, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Third Round — def. Naomi Osaka, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Fourth Round — def. Ana Konjuh (27), 6-3, 6-2.
Quarterfinals — def. Jelena Ostapenko (13), 6-3, 7-5.
Semifinals — vs. Johanna Konta (6).
|Garbine Muguruza (14)
First Round — def. Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-2, 6-4.
Second Round — def. Yanina Wickmayer, 6-2, 6-4.
Third Round — def. Sorana Cirstea, 6-2, 6-2.
Fourth Round — def. Angelique Kerber (1), 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Quarterfinals — def. Svetlana Kuznetsova (7), 6-3, 6-4.
Semifinals — vs. Magdalena Rybarikova.
|Magdalena Rybarikova
First Round — def. Monica Niculescu, 6-4, 6-1.
Second Round — def. Karolina Pliskova (3), 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Third Round — def. Lesia Tsurenko, 6-2, 6-1.
Fourth Round — def. Petra Martic, 6-4, 2-6, 6-3.
Quarterfinals — def. CoCo Vandeweghe (24), 6-3, 6-3.
Semifinals — vs. Garbine Muguruza (14).