Para athlete dies during practice session ahead of worlds

LONDON (AP) — The International Paralympic Committee says an athlete died Tuesday after being injured during a practice session in London, where the World Para Athletics Championships start this week.

The IPC gave no details of the cause of death of the 36-year-old Abdullah Hayayei, a thrower from the United Arab Emirates who was entered in the shot put, discus and javelin throw events in the F34 class.

In a statement, the IPC said "emergency services were called shortly after 17:00 to reports of a seriously injured man. At 17:20 the athlete was pronounced dead at the scene."

Police, London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended the scene at the Newham Leisure Centre.

The IPC said the athlete's family in the UAE had been informed of his death.

Hayayei made his Paralympic debut at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, finishing sixth in the javelin F34 and seventh in shot put F34.

He placed fifth in the discus at the 2015 World Para Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Local organizers planned to hold a moment of silence in honor of Hayayei during the opening ceremony on Friday at London Stadium.