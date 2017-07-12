August Busch IV investigated in office park copter landing

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Former Anheuser-Busch CEO August Busch IV is under investigation for appearing "too intoxicated to take off" hours after a helicopter landed in an office park near St. Louis.

Swansea, Illinois, police on Tuesday did not name Busch as the pilot, but he is identified in a search warrant application. St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly says his office is awaiting toxicology results before deciding whether to file charges.

Police say a helicopter landed in an office park at 12:48 p.m. Monday. The pilot was gone by the time officers arrived. The pilot returned at 8:14 p.m. but was stopped by police from taking off.

Busch's attorney did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Busch was Anheuser-Busch CEO from 2006 until it was bought out by InBev in 2008.