Sitcom 'Odd Mom Out' back for season 3; NY's rich, watch out

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jill Kargman knows what it's like to be an ill-fitting peg, an experience she brings to comedic life in Bravo's "Odd Mom Out."

Her sitcom lampoons snooty New Yorkers whose parenting skills are not enhanced by their wealth. Their lives contrast with that of the comfortably off but un-posh Jill Weber, played by Kargman.

The fictional Jill is a married mother of three, as is the real-life one, and they're equally funny and sharp in their ability to observe and cope with life's challenges.

Kargman says it wasn't always so. She's brash in her 40s, the writer says, but was an insecure mom in her 20s.

"Odd Mom Out," which she created, returns for its third season at 10 p.m. EDT Wednesday on Bravo. Episode one is online at BravoTV.com.