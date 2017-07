Wimbledon Results

Tuesday At The All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club London Purse: $41.1 million (Grand Slam) Surface: Grass-Outdoor Singles Men Fourth Round

Novak Djokovic (2), Serbia, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Women Quarterfinals

Garbine Muguruza (14), Spain, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova (7), Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Venus Williams (10), United States, def. Jelena Ostapenko (13), Latvia, 6-3, 7-5.

Johanna Konta (6), Britain, def. Simona Halep (2), Romania, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Magdalena Rybarikova, Slovakia, def. CoCo Vandeweghe (24), United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Doubles Men Third Round

Ken and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-6 (7), 6-4.

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Mate Pavic (16), Croatia, def. Marcin Matkowski, Poland, and Max Mirnyi, Belarus, 7-5, 6-2, 6-2.

Hans Podlipnik-Castillo, Chile, and Andrei Vasilevski, Belarus, vs. Nikola Mektic and Franko Skugor, Croatia, 7-6 (8), 4-6, 1-1 (30-30), susp., rain.

Henri Kontinen, Finland (1) John Peers, Australia (1), lead Ryan Harrison, United States, and Michael Venus (10), New Zealand, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 4-3, susp., rain.

Mixed Third Round

Jamie Murray, Britain, and Martina Hingis (1), Switzerland, def. Roman Jebavy and Lucie Hradecka (16), Czech Republic, 6-3, 6-4.

Invitational Doubles Round Robin Gentlemen

Arnaud Clement and Michael Llodra, France, def. Jamie Baker and Colin Fleming (1), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Justin Gimelstob, United States, and Ross Hutchins, Britain, lead Fernando Gonzalez, Chile, and Sebastien Grosjean, France, 6-3, 1-1 (30-30), susp., rain.

Senior Gentlemen

Richard Krajicek, Netherlands, and Mark Petchey, Britain, def. Jeremy Bates and Chris Wilkinson (1), Britain, 6-4, 6-3.

Ladies

Kim Clijsters, Belgium, and Rennae Stubbs, Australia, def. Tracy Austin, United States, and Helena Sukova (1), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2.

Arantxa Sanchez Vicario, Spain, and Selima Sfar, Tunisia, def. Magdalena Maleeva, Bulgaria, and Barbara Schett, Austria, 6-2, 1-6, 10-8.

Junior Singles Boys Second Round

Axel Geller, Argentina, def. Danny Thomas, United States, 6-1, 6-0.

Wu Yibing (2), China, def. Vasil Kirkov, United States, 6-1, 6-1.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (8), Spain, def. Dan Added, France, 6-3, 6-1.

Naoki Tajima, Japan, def. Timofey Skatov, Russia, 7-6 (9), 6-3.

Blake Ellis, Australia, leads Alan Rubio, Mexico, 6-3, 5-5 (0-15), susp., rain.

Aidan McHugh, Britain, leads Marko Miladinovic (6), Serbia, 6-0, 5-5 (40-Ad), susp., rain.

Constantin Bittoun Kouzmine, France, leads Sam Riffice, United States, 7-6 (8), 3-2 (15-40), susp., rain.

Matteo Martineau, France, leads Yshai Oliel (12), Israel, 6-4, 3-4 (30-30), susp., rain.

Yuta Shimizu (5), Japan, leads Patrick Kypson, United States, 2-1, susp., rain.

George Loffhagen, Britain, leads Rudolf Molleker (9), Germany, 6-4, 2-3, susp., rain.

Francesco Forti, Italy, leads Hamish Stewart, Britain, 7-5, 1-0, susp., rain.

Girls Second Round

Claire Liu (3), United States, def. Mahak Jain, India, 6-2, 6-1.

Sofia Sewing (14), United States, def. Oona Orpana, Finland, 6-3, 6-2.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (9), Colombia, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Zeel Desai (15), India, def. Marta Paigina, Russia, 5-7, 1-0 retired.

Wang Xin Yu (10), China, def. Paula Arias Manjon, Spain, 6-1, 6-3.

Sofya Lansere, Russia, def. Emily Appleton (8), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Ellie Douglas, United States, def. Thaisa Grana Pedretti, Brazil, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Ann Li, United States, def. Eliz Maloney, Britain, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.

Simona Waltert, Switzerland, def. Amina Anshba, Russia, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Liang En Shuo (16), Taiwan, def. Emma Raducanu, Britain, 6-1, 4-6, 8-6.

Maja Chwalinska, Poland, def. Marta Kostyuk (5), Ukraine, 6-1, 6-4.

Katie Swan, Britain, def. Catherine McNally, United States, 6-0, 6-3.

Carson Branstine (6), Canada, def. Elysia Bolton, United States, 6-1, 6-4.

Whitney Osuigwe (2), United States, def. Ylena In-Albon, Switzerland, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Junior Doubles Girls First Round

Maria Jose Portillo Ramirez, Mexico, and Sofia Sewing, United States, lead Esther Adeshina and Gemma Heath, Britain, 6-4, susp., rain.

Wang Xin Yu and Wang Xiyu (5), China, vs. Ali Collins and Francesca Jones, Britain, 3-3 (30-30), susp., rain.