Long his father's attack dog, Trump Jr. now is eye of storm

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump Jr. has long been his father's id, the brawler who has helped fuel the president's pugilistic instincts and stood firm as one of his fiercest defenders.

Now the president's eldest son is at the center of the firestorm over Russian connections swirling around his father's administration and trying to fight off charges that he was open to colluding with Moscow to defeat Hillary Clinton.

Offered Russian help in defeating Hillary Clinton last year, Don Jr. jumped at the offer: "I love it," he emailed.

That was in an email chain the younger Trump released Tuesday in which an associate arranging a June 2016 meeting between the president's son and a Kremlin-linked lawyer promised damaging information about Clinton.

Trump Jr. had denied any wrongdoing.