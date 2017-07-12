Federal authorities end probe of Wal-Mart police shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Federal authorities say they have ended their investigation and decided against charges in the fatal police shooting of a black man in an Ohio Wal-Mart who was carrying an air rifle from a store shelf.

A white officer shot 22-year-old John Crawford III in 2014 after a 911 call about someone waving a rifle in a store in the Dayton suburb of Beavercreek. Police say he didn't obey commands to drop what they learned later was an air rifle.

A special grand jury declined to indict anyone, and the Justice Department had said it would review the case for possible civil rights violations.

The Justice Department said Tuesday there was insufficient evidence to pursue charges.

A message was left for the attorney for the Crawford family.