Ravi Shastri new head coach of Indian cricket team

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's cricket board has announced the appointment of Ravi Shastri as the head coach for the Indian cricket team, replacing Anil Kumble, who quit his job following reported differences with Captain Virat Kohli.

The Board Of Control For Cricket In India also appointed pace bowler Zaheer Khan as the Bowling Consultant and former star batsman Rahul Dravid the Overseas Batting Consultant (test cricket) for the Indian team.

The appointments were announced on Tuesday, a day after the Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and V.V.S Laxman conducted the interviews of various aspirants.

The term of the appointments will be until the World Cup 2019, said Amitabh Choudhary, acting BCCI Honorary Secretary, in a statement.

Shastri has been the Team Director in the past.