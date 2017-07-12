Bond doubled for 2 charged in Texas human smuggling case

HOUSTON (AP) — A judge has doubled the bond amounts for two women accused of helping smuggle a dozen people into the U.S. who were found in a locked, sweltering hot truck in Houston.

State District Judge George Powell doubled each woman's bond to $600,000 on Tuesday after Harris County prosecutors said 21-year-old Priscila Perez Beltran and 26-year-old Adela Alvarez were flight risks. Each is charged with three counts of human smuggling following their arrests Sunday.

A third person, 27-year-old Nelson Cortes Garcia, is also charged and being detained in the case, but he didn't appear at the hearing. Prosecutors believe all three defendants are from El Salvador.

The three were arrested after Houston police found 12 people inside the stifling truck where temperatures topped 100 degrees. Authorities believe the people rescued were entering the U.S. illegally from Guatemala, Mexico and El Salvador.