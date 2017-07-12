Shastri appointed as Indian cricket team's head coach

NEW DELHI (AP) — Former test allrounder Ravi Shastri has been appointed as India's new head coach until the 2019 World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Tuesday.

Another ex-test fast bowler, Zaheer Khan, was named as bowling consultant while Rahul Dravid will accompany the national team on foreign tours as the batting consultant.

Shastri, who played 80 test matches and 150 ODIs, also served as Indian team director in between 2014-16 before Anil Kumble was appointed as head coach.

However, Kumble stepped down last month following differences with captain Virat Kohli. India's next international assignment is a three-test series which starts later this month in Sri Lanka.