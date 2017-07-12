'Gangstalicious' nabbed by cop posing as record producer

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut say a detective posed as a record producer to arrest a local rapper suspected of stealing credit cards from cars.

Glastonbury police say Zoe "Gangstalicious" Dowdell was arrested Friday on theft charges. It couldn't be determined Tuesday if he has an attorney.

Police began investigating in April. Police say surveillance video showed two men using a card that had been taken from an unlocked car. They say one of the men was arrested, but officers had trouble finding the other man, identified as Dowdell.

Police say they found Dowdell's rap videos online and a detective contacted him, posing as a record producer interested in his music.

Police say Dowdell agreed to meet Friday at his "office," which was a local shopping center. Dowdell was arrested.