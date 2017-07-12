Puerto Rico amends tax incentive laws to lure more investors

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico's governor has signed several amendments to laws meant to lure more investors and attract new companies amid a deep economic crisis.

One of the amendments signed by Gov. Ricardo Rossello requires $5,000 a year in donations to nonprofits to qualify for a break on capital gains taxes. He also expanded a program that gives tax incentives to companies that move to the island and export their goods or services.

The U.S. territory is mired in a decade-long recession and is seeking to restructure part of its $73 billion in public debt.