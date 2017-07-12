The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 9, 2017:

1. The Boss Baby

2. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

3. CHiPs (2017)

4. Ghost In the Shell

5. Beauty and the Beast (2017)

6. The Fate of the Furious

7. The Zookeeper's Wife

8. John Wick: Chapter 2

9. Life

10. The Twilight Saga: Ultimate Collection

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent

1. The Lost City of Z

2. 2:22

3. Personal Shopper

4. The Promise (2017)

5. The Reagan Show

6. Once Upon a Time in Venice

7. Song to Song

8. East Side Sushi

9. Before I Fall

10. Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World's Greatest Secret

