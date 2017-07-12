The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 9, 2017:
1. The Boss Baby
2. Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
3. CHiPs (2017)
4. Ghost In the Shell
5. Beauty and the Beast (2017)
6. The Fate of the Furious
7. The Zookeeper's Wife
8. John Wick: Chapter 2
9. Life
10. The Twilight Saga: Ultimate Collection
iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent
1. The Lost City of Z
2. 2:22
3. Personal Shopper
4. The Promise (2017)
5. The Reagan Show
6. Once Upon a Time in Venice
7. Song to Song
8. East Side Sushi
9. Before I Fall
10. Unacknowledged: An Exposé of the World's Greatest Secret
