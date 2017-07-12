BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

Here's a look at stories The Associated Press plans to cover in Europe on Wednesday, July 12. Questions about coverage plans can be directed to the Europe Desk at eurdesk@ap.org.

FRANCE-MACRON-TRUMP — France's youngest-ever president gained fame, if not notoriety, for his extra-firm handshake upon meeting President Donald Trump less than two months ago. But despite very public disagreements with his American counterpart, Emmanuel Macron says what the U.S. and France share is stronger than their differences. UPCOMING: 400-500 words by 1700 GMT.

EUROPE-BREXIT — European Union negotiator Michel Barnier assesses the state of the Brexit negotiations during a press conference. By Raf Casert. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1400 GMT.

ITALY-SUMMIT — Italy hosts a summit of western Balkan leaders on forging ahead with EU integration amid the bloc's current troubles with Brexit. German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron attend. Developing.

ITALY-RADICALIZATION-PRISON PREACHERS — Italy's hopes to reduce its risks for a jihadist-inspired terror attack are pinned in small part on imam El Hacmi Mimoun, who pedals his bike to a prison in Umbria every week and exhorts Muslim migrants imprisoned there not to stray from life's "right path" and dissuades them from hating Italians. By Frances D'Emilio. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 1100 GMT.

TURKEY-MEDIA CRACKDOWN — A satirical cover for a political news magazine was all it took to see its editor sentenced to more than two decades in prison. He's far from alone in feeling the full force of the Turkish government's wrath against press critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, particularly after last year's failed coup attempt and ensuing crackdown. By Elena Becatoros. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

GREECE-ANCIENT REVIVAL — Inspired by the ancient gods, several hundred people make an annual pilgrimage to Greece's highest mountain, Olympus on a journey guided by Greek mythology. By Derek Gatopoulos and Costas Kantouris. UPCOMING: 870 words, photos by 1300 GMT. Lisa working on it

SPAIN-RUNNING OF THE BULLS — Thousands of thrill-seekers test their agility and courage by racing alongside fighting bulls through the streets of this northern Spanish city. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0700 GMT with updates.

MALTA-GAY MARRIAGE — Malta's Parliament is set to legalize gay marriage in a move that has broad political support but is opposed by the Roman Catholic Church. By Stephen Calleja. UPCOMING: 450 words expected by 1100 GMT.

FRANCE-MIGRANTS — France's interior minister is expected to present a Cabinet meeting with a plan to tackle what some see as a migrant overload as a central Paris neighborhood becomes a magnet for thousands. UPCOMING: AFTER 0900 Cabinet meeting. About 300 words. No photos expected.

BRITAIN-SPAIN — Spain's King Felipe addresses Parliament on the first day of a three-day state visit to Britain. UPCOMING: Time TBD. Photos.

HUNGARY-SOROS-BULLETIN BOARDS — Opposition activists want to remove several large billboards depicting George Soros which are part of the government's campaign against the Hungarian-American billionaire and philanthropist. Starts at 1600 GMT. On merits.

SLOVENIA-CROATIA — Prime ministers of Slovenia and Croatia to discuss tensions following an arbitration ruling regarding unsolved border dispute left over after the breakup of the former Yugoslavia. No details yet.