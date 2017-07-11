The Latest: Sports doctor pleads guilty in child porn case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The Latest on a Michigan sports doctor pleading guilty to child pornography, one of four criminal cases against Larry Nassar (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

A former doctor accused of sexually assaulting dozens of women and girls during his long career treating college and Olympic gymnasts has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Dr. Larry Nassar pleaded guilty to three charges during a hearing Tuesday in federal court in western Michigan. Two of the charges carry maximum penalties of up to 20 years in prison.

In his plea deal, Nassar admitted that he tried to get rid of hard drives with thousands of images last fall. Investigators found them in his trash can.

Nassar is awaiting trial on charges of molesting nine girls, all but one of whom were gymnasts seeking treatment for injuries.

Separately, Nassar is being sued by more than 100 women or girls with similar allegations.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics.

7:30 a.m.

A former sports doctor at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics is taking a step toward resolving one of four criminal cases against him in Michigan.

Dr. Larry Nassar is due in federal court Tuesday to plead guilty to child pornography charges. It's separate from sexual assault charges involving women and girls who said they were molested by him when they sought treatment for injuries.

Nassar was a sports medicine specialist at Michigan State. He also worked for Indianapolis-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Besides the child porn case, Nassar is charged with sexually assaulting nine women or girls in three criminal cases in the Lansing area.

Separately, Nassar is being sued by more than 100 women or girls.