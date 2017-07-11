Immigrant sues Chicago police alleging gang database error

CHICAGO (AP) — A Mexican immigrant scheduled for deportation has sued Chicago police in federal court, alleging he was wrongly listed in a gang database and that it cost him the chance to get federal protection and remain in the U.S.

Twenty-five-year-old Luis Vicente Pedrote-Salinas of Chicago filed the lawsuit Tuesday. He was brought to the U.S. as a child and doesn't have legal permission to stay. He was hoping to get protection under executive action allowing young immigrants temporary relief.

The lawsuit says immigration agents acted on false information from the database, raided his home in 2011 and detained him.

Attorneys say Pedrote was never in a gang and wasn't allowed to challenge the database, which is the subject of other lawsuits. He's to be deported July 20.

Chicago police declined comment.