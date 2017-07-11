Folk art market endures amid shifting US immigration policy

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Organizers of the International Folk Art Market in Santa Fe say shifting U.S. policies on security and immigration are not hampering participation by artists from 53 countries, from Cuba to Jordan.

In its 14th year, the annual bazaar is expanding its mission to highlight innovation and high-fashion within folk-art traditions, from flower-petal dyed scarves from India to Amazonian basketry with mesmerizing patterns and symmetry.

A crowd of 20,000 is expected at the three-day sale that starts Friday. They will shop among wares from nearly 200 artists and artisans, many from remote areas in developing countries.

Access to the U.S. for artists is on a par with previous years, despite a partial reinstatement of President Donald Trump's executive order banning citizens of six countries from coming into the U.S.