Egypt says suspected militant killed in shootout

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt says a member of a violent group suspected of links to the now-banned Muslim Brotherhood was killed in a shootout with security forces, the latest in what appears to be a stepped-up crackdown on militants.

The Interior Ministry said Tuesday's shootout was in Fayoum, a province southwest of Cairo and a traditional Brotherhood stronghold. It said two people who were with the man managed to escape the scene, leaving their SUV behind.

It said the three belonged to the Brotherhood's breakaway faction Hasm, or "decisiveness."

Security forces say they have killed 22 suspected militants in shootouts since Saturday, the day after Islamic State militants killed 23 Egyptian soldiers in the Sinai Peninsula. It was the deadliest attack of its kind in two years.