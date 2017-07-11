Judge: Suit against Kushner mall project faces uphill battle

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — A judge has told four New Jersey residents suing to stop a development plan from Jared Kushner's family's real estate company that they face an "uphill battle" to prove their case.

The Asbury Park Press reports (http://on.app.com/2v7lBdK ) that Superior Judge Lisa Thorton said Monday during the first day of the trial that it's hard to see that there was a violation to the state's open public meetings law.

Kushner Cos. hopes to build hundreds of rental apartments atop a mall parking lot in what it calls an effort to save its shopping development in Eatontown and provide affordable housing.

Four have sued to overturn the zoning approvals that the company needs.

They argue that the public was not able to properly participate in the meeting where the zoning was approved.

