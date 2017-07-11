The Latest: Rising humidity helping California firefighters

A wildfire burns on a mountain in the distance east of Cache Creek, British Columbia, early Monday, July 10, 2017. Wildfires barreled across the bakin
Krystle Chambers, who with her father Chuck Wilsey had to evacuate their property near Oroville, Calif., waits at an evacuation center near Oroville,
A helicopter is used to battle a wildfire burning on the top of a mountain near Ashcroft, British Columbia, Monday, July 10, 2017. Across the border i
Smoke rises from trees burned by wildfire on a mountain near Ashcroft, British Columbia, Monday, July 10, 2017. Across the border in Canada, crews con
A helicopter lands while battling a wildfire burning on the top of a mountain near Ashcroft, British Columbia, Monday, July 10, 2017. Across the borde
Smoke from wildfires burning in central B.C. shrouds the north shore of Kamloops, British Columbia, on Monday July 10, 2017. More than 200 wildfires a
This photo provided by Eliot Oppenheimer, taken late in the evening Sunday, July 9, 2017, shows the Whittier fire burning in the mountains west of San
A firefighter sprays water as flames from a wildfire consume a residence near Oroville, Calif., on Sunday, July 9, 2017. Evening winds drove the fire
Firefighters battle a wildfire as it threatens to jump a street near Oroville, Calif., on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Evening winds drove the fire through
Flames from a wildfire consume a residence near Oroville, Calif., on Sunday, July 9, 2017. Evening winds drove the fire through several neighborhoods
CORRECTS TO JULY FROM JUNE - Flames from a wildfire consume a car near Oroville, Calif., on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Evening winds drove the fire throu
Josh Cornelison kisses girlfriend Sharon Reitan as she shows evacuation shelter volunteers video of their burned home on Sunday, July 9, 2017, in Orov
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on wildfires across the U.S. West and Canada (all times local):
6:30 a.m.
California crews working through the night got help from rising humidity and low winds as they beat back wildfires that burned dozens of structures and forced thousands from homes.
In Santa Barbara County, where two large blazes are burning through dry brush, fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said early Tuesday that the weather is now cooperating with firefighters after a weekend heat wave helped fan the flames.
Zaniboni says he expects containment to go up when new numbers are announced at a morning briefing.
At least 3,500 people remain out of their homes in Santa Barbara County.
To the north, evacuees started to return home late Monday as firefighters made progress against a foothill blaze near Oroville in Butte County.
Thousands of firefighters are on the scene of wildfires across California, Colorado, Arizona and New Mexico.