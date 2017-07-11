Silverstone owners trigger break clause in F1 contract

SILVERSTONE, England (AP) — The future of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone is under threat after the circuit's owners triggered a break clause in its contract.

The British Racing Drivers' Club says the 2019 British Grand Prix will be the last at Silverstone unless F1 owner Liberty reduces the race fee.

The BRDC says in 2015 it lost 2.8 million pounds (now about $3.5 million) and 4.8 million pounds in 2016. The annual fee for the race has increased from 11.5 million pounds in 2015 to 16.2 million pounds this year. The race organizers say the fee will have leapt to 25 million pounds by 2026 — the last year of the current contract.

The BRDC says "it is no longer financially viable ... under the current terms."