The Latest: Farmland search for 4 missing men resumes

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the search in Pennsylvania for four missing men (all times local):

9 a.m.

Authorities searching for four missing young men feared to be the victims of foul play have resumed their focus on a large swath of farmland in Solebury Township, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

Officials also scheduled a Tuesday news conference on the investigation.

The FBI, Pennsylvania State Police and local law enforcement agencies are searching for 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick. Patrick is a student at Loyola University in Baltimore.

One of the men disappeared last Wednesday; the other three went missing Friday.

Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old man whose family owns the sprawling farmland. He's been arrested on a weapons charge. Authorities haven't called him a suspect in the men's disappearance.

___

12:55 a.m.

Police are still searching for four missing young Pennsylvania men Tuesday, a day after authorities arrested a man linked to a property that has become the center of the investigation.

Authorities have focused their search on a large swath of farmland in Solebury Township, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

On Monday, police arrested 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, whose family owns the sprawling property, on an unrelated gun charge. They have not called DiNardo a suspect in the men's disappearance.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub (WINE'-trobe) has identified the men who went missing last week as 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.

Weintraub believes foul play is involved. He's compared the search effort to finding "needles in a haystack."