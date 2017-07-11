  1. Home
  2. World

The Latest: Farmland search for 4 missing men resumes

By  Associated Press
2017/07/11 21:17

A family walks down a blocked off drive way, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Solebury, Pa. Authorities are chasing fast-developing leads in the search for f

This photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, who was arrested Monday, July 10, 2017. Di

A couple leaves a blocked off drive way Monday, July 10, 2017, in Solebury, Pa. Authorities are chasing fast-developing leads in the search for four y

A couple holds hands as they wait to cross a busy rural road after leaving a blocked off drive way Monday, July 10, 2017, in Solebury, Pa. Authorities

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on July 10, 2017, shows Mark Sturgis, one of four young men who went missin

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on July 10, 2017, shows Jimi Tar Patrick, one of four young men who went mi

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Monday, July 10, 2017, shows Tom Meo, one of four young men who went mis

This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Monday, July 10, 2017, shows Dean Finocchiaro, one of four young men who

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub briefs reporters at a news conference in Solebury Township, Pa., about the investigation into the dis

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub holds up photos of four men who are missing during a news conference in Solebury Township, Pa., Monda

A police officer walks down a blocked off drive way, Monday, July 10, 2017, in Solebury, Pa. Authorities near Philadelphia asked for the public's help

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Latest on the search in Pennsylvania for four missing men (all times local):

9 a.m.

Authorities searching for four missing young men feared to be the victims of foul play have resumed their focus on a large swath of farmland in Solebury Township, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

Officials also scheduled a Tuesday news conference on the investigation.

The FBI, Pennsylvania State Police and local law enforcement agencies are searching for 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro, and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick. Patrick is a student at Loyola University in Baltimore.

One of the men disappeared last Wednesday; the other three went missing Friday.

Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old man whose family owns the sprawling farmland. He's been arrested on a weapons charge. Authorities haven't called him a suspect in the men's disappearance.

___

12:55 a.m.

Police are still searching for four missing young Pennsylvania men Tuesday, a day after authorities arrested a man linked to a property that has become the center of the investigation.

Authorities have focused their search on a large swath of farmland in Solebury Township, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Philadelphia.

On Monday, police arrested 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo, whose family owns the sprawling property, on an unrelated gun charge. They have not called DiNardo a suspect in the men's disappearance.

Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub (WINE'-trobe) has identified the men who went missing last week as 22-year-old Mark Sturgis, 21-year-old Tom Meo, 19-year-old Dean Finocchiaro and 19-year-old Jimi Tar Patrick.

Weintraub believes foul play is involved. He's compared the search effort to finding "needles in a haystack."