Taipei street photography travel highlighting Beimen: now open for registration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Taipei City Office of Commerce (TCOOC) will be holding the “Street Photography Mini Travel – Beimen District” on July 29 to celebrate the inauguration of Beimen (North Gate) Plaza.

The tour, guided by street snapshot experts, will lead participants to explore tourist attractions and stores around North Gate. Through overviews of the neighborhood’s history and local business stories, participants will be able to learn about the unique culture and characteristics of Beimen Commercial District.

Beimen boasts one of the country’s most renowned camera streets, stores selling dazzling stereo equipment, numerous bookstores that evoke nostalgic sentiments, and handmade leather shoes stores. Participants of the mini-tour are invited to take snapshots during the event and share the images they captured on the Facebook fan page of the TCOOC.

Online registration is accepted between July 7 and 17 (https://goo.gl/jSZqL2) (Chinese). A drawing will be conducted to determine those successfully enrolled. Bloggers whose websites have accumulated 800,000 visits or Facebook celebrities whose fan base has reached 3,000 are also encouraged to sign up (https://goo.gl/SVQxqS) (Chinese). There will be at least two openings reserved for such celebrities.

Interested individuals are welcome to upload street snaps taken at Beimen Business District to the TCOOC Facebook fan page and leave their comments between July 29 and August 6. Those who receive the most “likes” will be able to bring home prizes including instant cameras, Bluetooth speakers, and camera tripods, among others.

For more information, call 02-2706-0128, ext. 202.