Tesla adding service centers as Model 3 goes on sale

DETROIT (AP) — Electric car maker Tesla is expanding its service operations and hiring more than 1,000 technicians to meet expected demand for its new Model 3 sedan.

The Model 3, cheaper than Tesla's existing cars, goes on sale this month and is expected to attract hundreds of thousands of new customers to the brand.

To accommodate them, the company is adding 100 new service centers worldwide over the next year, bringing its total number of service centers to 250. The new service centers will be located in areas that have the most reservation-holders for the Model 3.

Tesla also is adding 350 vans to its mobile service fleet, which makes repairs at owners' homes and offices. The vans are equipped with tools and replacement parts as well as an espresso machine.