Russian officials petition to jail opposition leader Navalny

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian prison officials are seeking to scrap a suspended sentence for opposition leader Alexei Navalny and put him behind bars.

Moscow's Simonovsky court told Russian news agencies on Tuesday it has received a motion from the Federal Penitentiary Service, asking the court to cancel Navalny's 3½-year suspended sentence that he received when he was convicted in a fraud case in December 2014.

Prison officials have petitioned courts twice previously to cancel the sentence but the motions were stuck down.

Navalny was released from jail last week after serving 25 days for organizing a wave of protests. Protests in response to Navalny's call swept more than 100 Russian cities and towns on June 12, one of the strongest showings by the marginalized opposition for several years.