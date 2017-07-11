Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, July 11, 2017

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;84;74;Clearing;83;74;SSW;9;73%;10%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;115;92;Partly sunny and hot;113;93;NNE;9;29%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;103;72;Sunny and hot;103;73;W;13;22%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;90;74;Plenty of sun;90;75;SE;7;52%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;70;56;Morning rain, cloudy;65;52;NNW;14;84%;85%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;65;55;Partly sunny;70;57;SSW;7;71%;27%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A t-storm around;98;77;Becoming cloudy;90;73;W;10;36%;56%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;A few showers;77;53;A shower or t-storm;74;52;NNE;7;52%;80%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warm;85;64;Sunny and very warm;84;67;ENE;10;55%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;96;76;Sunny and hot;98;77;SSW;7;38%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, a shower;57;46;Some sun, a shower;53;43;SSE;9;66%;45%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;115;86;Sunny, breezy, hot;114;85;WNW;15;13%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;93;74;Periods of sun;95;74;SSW;5;58%;44%;8

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;83;69;A t-storm in spots;84;69;W;11;63%;55%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun, a t-storm;96;78;Clouds, a t-storm;91;78;SSW;7;70%;66%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;82;71;Sunny and humid;83;72;ENE;8;71%;2%;8

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, hot;97;79;Partly sunny and hot;97;81;SSW;6;61%;28%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Very hot;101;69;Partly sunny and hot;95;67;ENE;7;42%;64%;7

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;75;58;Periods of rain;70;53;WNW;9;78%;86%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;60;50;A little a.m. rain;62;49;SE;7;77%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;77;54;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;ESE;12;46%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;82;65;Partly sunny;86;59;WNW;8;48%;65%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;70;60;Showers and t-storms;67;46;NNW;12;77%;61%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and hot;95;67;A heavy p.m. t-storm;91;67;SSW;4;58%;59%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Not as hot;84;65;Partly sunny;85;61;SW;6;48%;70%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;57;51;Rain and drizzle;65;62;N;10;85%;69%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;86;60;More sun than clouds;87;60;N;5;30%;11%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;82;74;Clouds and sun;90;74;WSW;7;65%;2%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;103;76;Sunny and hot;102;75;NNW;8;34%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;60;44;Plenty of sun;62;49;SE;9;71%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;84;70;A t-storm in spots;82;70;S;3;57%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;94;79;A t-storm in spots;95;80;WSW;10;59%;65%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;82;73;A severe t-storm;90;72;WSW;12;65%;84%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;87;80;A passing shower;86;80;SW;8;78%;80%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;68;54;Cooler, morning rain;60;54;WNW;8;71%;66%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;85;78;Partly sunny;85;78;W;8;72%;32%;9

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;94;77;Clouds and sun;94;77;SSE;8;58%;6%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;84;69;A stray shower;86;69;S;12;69%;41%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;97;80;A t-storm in spots;88;79;SE;6;81%;68%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;92;63;A t-storm around;88;61;SSW;7;40%;65%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;86;79;A couple of t-storms;89;78;ESE;9;78%;93%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower or t-storm;90;75;A shower or t-storm;88;78;ESE;7;70%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;61;48;Clouds and sun;65;53;S;9;69%;10%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;100;71;Partly sunny;95;70;N;7;24%;17%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;79;70;Sunny and pleasant;82;70;E;6;72%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or t-storm;85;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;78;SSE;8;92%;83%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;73;46;Mostly sunny;72;42;E;7;49%;7%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;88;75;A t-storm in spots;88;74;ENE;8;65%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Rain developing;68;58;Clearing, a t-storm;68;53;SW;11;81%;80%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;91;78;Showers and t-storms;89;77;SW;8;83%;91%;4

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;90;79;A thunderstorm;90;79;SE;7;72%;71%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;88;74;A shower in places;87;75;ENE;11;60%;70%;11

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;84;74;Cloudy;87;73;WSW;9;63%;44%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm in spots;87;75;Morning t-storms;86;76;ENE;14;84%;98%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;86;69;Abundant sunshine;86;70;ENE;8;57%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;88;75;A shower or t-storm;90;75;N;5;67%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;105;84;Sunny and hot;104;85;NE;10;38%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;73;43;Sunshine, pleasant;74;44;NW;6;37%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;103;66;Sunny and hot;96;67;NNE;7;15%;26%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;86;81;Cloudy with a shower;88;82;WSW;17;66%;59%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorm;77;66;Afternoon t-storms;81;67;SW;5;78%;86%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;102;82;Sun and some clouds;103;82;S;13;36%;27%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Some sun;92;66;Thunderstorms;85;65;ENE;9;67%;85%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;92;79;A t-storm in spots;90;79;E;13;59%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with sunshine;83;68;Partly sunny;84;69;W;5;63%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;A drenching t-storm;88;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;79;SSE;5;87%;86%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;75;A shower or t-storm;91;77;E;5;75%;67%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;58;22;Mostly sunny, mild;57;23;E;6;27%;1%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, nice;86;73;Clouds and sun, nice;83;74;SSW;7;73%;44%;5

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;68;59;Clouds and sun;69;60;SSE;9;70%;6%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with sunshine;84;64;Sunny;88;65;N;9;57%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Rain, not as warm;68;55;Sunny intervals;69;51;E;14;62%;7%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;86;70;Fog, then sun;84;65;SSW;6;58%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;77;65;Turning sunny;77;66;SW;6;70%;9%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunlit and very warm;96;65;Sunshine, very hot;99;70;WSW;5;31%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;88;83;Clouds and sun;89;83;WNW;12;68%;15%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;88;72;Partly sunny;90;76;NNE;4;58%;27%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;A thunderstorm;89;78;ESE;5;75%;80%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;57;39;Periods of sun;58;45;NNE;9;71%;2%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;70;57;A shower or t-storm;70;57;WSW;7;70%;74%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;90;82;Brief a.m. showers;90;82;ENE;10;65%;80%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A dangerous t-storm;80;61;Periods of sunshine;75;57;SSW;8;76%;32%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Periods of sun;85;77;Sunshine and nice;85;77;SSW;14;64%;23%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;More sun than clouds;58;51;A bit of rain;66;61;NNE;11;79%;57%;1

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;81;61;Clouds and sun, nice;71;55;NE;2;53%;79%;7

Moscow, Russia;Pleasant and warmer;75;57;A shower in places;72;62;SSE;11;60%;91%;4

Mumbai, India;A little rain;88;81;Spotty showers;88;82;WSW;14;75%;85%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;80;53;Sunshine, pleasant;78;54;NE;6;55%;33%;8

New York, United States;Couple of t-storms;88;73;Partly sunny;87;74;S;6;70%;55%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;103;76;Sunshine, very hot;104;76;W;9;26%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;75;53;A shower or two;68;54;NE;5;77%;91%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;91;75;Couple of t-storms;90;75;WSW;6;71%;77%;7

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;62;53;Cloudy;67;47;NNE;9;51%;44%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;81;59;Cooler;71;53;NE;7;60%;91%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;82;78;A passing shower;82;79;ENE;12;83%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;85;74;Couple of t-storms;87;76;NW;5;83%;84%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;89;74;Brief a.m. showers;87;74;E;6;74%;78%;8

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;73;61;A morning t-shower;73;55;NE;11;69%;53%;4

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;66;58;A shower;67;55;SW;16;70%;80%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Couple of t-storms;90;77;Showers and t-storms;92;76;S;5;76%;91%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;85;73;Partly sunny;90;71;SE;13;66%;15%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;94;73;A t-storm in spots;92;74;SE;5;52%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;76;60;Couple of t-storms;75;54;WNW;12;62%;85%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hot with some sun;92;74;Low clouds breaking;94;74;S;6;63%;29%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Rather cloudy;74;51;Some sun, pleasant;75;49;SSW;10;43%;34%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;82;65;Sunshine;89;67;WSW;7;52%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;82;74;A passing shower;81;73;SSE;12;63%;82%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds rolling in;58;49;A little rain;56;51;WSW;11;74%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;75;56;A p.m. t-storm;73;57;WSW;7;72%;80%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;79;64;Mostly sunny, nice;78;65;ENE;5;75%;7%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;114;88;More sun than clouds;113;82;NNE;10;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sun;93;66;Sunny and very warm;93;67;WNW;8;46%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;78;63;Morning showers;67;57;SW;10;83%;96%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;67;56;Clearing;68;56;WSW;9;63%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;74;64;Couple of t-storms;75;65;S;4;80%;85%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;87;78;A shower or two;87;78;E;8;72%;82%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;78;66;Couple of t-storms;77;66;NE;5;90%;83%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;88;67;Turning cloudy;86;67;W;10;18%;5%;15

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;67;41;Clouds and sun;61;41;SE;4;49%;36%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;86;74;N;6;76%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;83;60;Sunshine, very warm;89;61;NNW;6;56%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Clearing;71;54;Turning sunny, nice;72;54;NNE;5;63%;4%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the a.m.;88;76;Partly sunny;89;72;WSW;5;72%;30%;8

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;95;82;Rain and drizzle;99;82;SSW;6;69%;83%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;88;77;A shower or t-storm;87;77;SSE;8;75%;85%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;64;Partly sunny and hot;94;63;SSE;6;44%;5%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;86;78;A shower or two;85;79;E;12;72%;81%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;69;56;Partly sunny;70;53;W;8;66%;66%;4

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;63;51;A shower in places;62;48;SW;10;70%;74%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;94;79;A t-storm around;95;78;W;5;66%;45%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, a t-storm;68;58;A shower or t-storm;69;55;WSW;12;82%;81%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;102;73;Sunny and very warm;97;73;N;9;23%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;80;64;Clouds and sun;80;63;ENE;9;56%;40%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warm;104;82;An afternoon shower;96;73;WNW;6;23%;80%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;92;77;Abundant sunshine;91;78;W;8;57%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;103;69;Sunshine, very hot;102;70;E;4;27%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;88;77;Partly sunny, windy;89;78;SSW;16;66%;66%;8

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;75;63;Showers around;74;62;SSW;8;80%;93%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;95;77;Sunny and pleasant;95;79;SSE;7;32%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;106;79;Sunshine, very hot;104;76;SE;7;29%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;86;59;Some sun returning;81;54;N;8;31%;26%;7

Vancouver, Canada;More sun than clouds;71;55;Partly sunny;72;56;E;5;55%;22%;6

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;82;61;Partly sunny;85;59;W;7;47%;70%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;89;74;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;77;N;5;75%;85%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;80;57;Partly sunny;74;59;SSE;8;64%;64%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershower;79;60;Periods of sun;79;59;S;5;63%;70%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;52;42;Very windy, rain;49;44;S;32;78%;93%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;82;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;76;S;6;81%;80%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;89;62;Partly sunny, nice;88;61;NE;5;40%;29%;9

