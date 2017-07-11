Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, July 11, 2017

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (C);Tuesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (KPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Partial sunshine;29;23;Clearing;28;23;SSW;14;73%;10%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Partly sunny and hot;46;33;Partly sunny and hot;45;34;NNE;14;29%;0%;10

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;39;22;Sunny and hot;40;23;W;21;22%;0%;9

Algiers, Algeria;Abundant sunshine;32;23;Plenty of sun;32;24;SE;11;52%;0%;9

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Sun and clouds;21;13;Morning rain, cloudy;18;11;NNW;23;84%;85%;4

Anchorage, United States;Mostly cloudy;18;13;Partly sunny;21;14;SSW;11;71%;27%;5

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;A t-storm around;36;25;Becoming cloudy;32;23;W;17;36%;56%;7

Astana, Kazakhstan;A few showers;25;12;A shower or t-storm;23;11;NNE;11;52%;80%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Mostly sunny, warm;29;18;Sunny and very warm;29;19;ENE;16;55%;0%;4

Athens, Greece;Plenty of sunshine;35;24;Sunny and hot;37;25;SSW;12;38%;0%;9

Auckland, New Zealand;Some sun, a shower;14;8;Some sun, a shower;12;6;SSE;15;66%;45%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;46;30;Sunny, breezy, hot;45;30;WNW;25;13%;0%;10

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;34;23;Periods of sun;35;24;SSW;8;58%;44%;8

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;A t-storm in spots;29;20;W;18;63%;55%;10

Bangkok, Thailand;Some sun, a t-storm;35;25;Clouds, a t-storm;33;26;SSW;11;70%;66%;8

Barcelona, Spain;Decreasing clouds;28;22;Sunny and humid;29;22;ENE;13;71%;2%;8

Beijing, China;Mostly cloudy, hot;36;26;Partly sunny and hot;36;27;SSW;10;61%;28%;7

Belgrade, Serbia;Very hot;39;21;Partly sunny and hot;35;19;ENE;11;42%;64%;7

Berlin, Germany;Showers and t-storms;24;14;Periods of rain;21;11;WNW;14;78%;86%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;15;10;A little a.m. rain;17;9;SE;12;77%;66%;8

Brasilia, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;12;Mostly sunny, nice;25;12;ESE;19;46%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;A t-storm in spots;28;18;Partly sunny;30;15;WNW;13;48%;65%;6

Brussels, Belgium;A shower or t-storm;21;15;Showers and t-storms;20;8;NNW;19;77%;61%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and hot;35;19;A heavy p.m. t-storm;33;20;SSW;7;58%;59%;7

Budapest, Hungary;Not as hot;29;18;Partly sunny;30;16;SW;10;48%;70%;7

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Increasing clouds;14;11;Rain and drizzle;18;17;N;15;85%;69%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly sunny;30;16;More sun than clouds;30;16;N;8;30%;11%;8

Busan, South Korea;Partly sunny;28;23;Clouds and sun;32;23;WSW;11;65%;2%;8

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and hot;39;24;Sunny and hot;39;24;NNW;13;34%;0%;10

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine;15;6;Plenty of sun;17;10;SE;14;71%;0%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A t-storm in spots;28;21;S;5;57%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Partly sunny, warm;34;26;A t-storm in spots;35;27;WSW;15;59%;65%;5

Chicago, United States;Mostly cloudy;28;23;A severe t-storm;32;22;WSW;19;65%;84%;7

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A shower;31;27;A passing shower;30;27;SW;12;78%;80%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Showers and t-storms;20;12;Cooler, morning rain;15;12;WNW;12;71%;66%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny;29;25;Partly sunny;30;25;W;13;72%;32%;9

Dallas, United States;A t-storm around;35;25;Clouds and sun;34;25;SSE;13;58%;6%;9

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sun and some clouds;29;20;A stray shower;30;20;S;19;69%;41%;6

Delhi, India;Partly sunny;36;27;A t-storm in spots;31;26;SE;10;81%;68%;8

Denver, United States;Partly sunny;33;17;A t-storm around;31;16;SSW;12;40%;65%;8

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A couple of t-storms;30;26;A couple of t-storms;31;26;ESE;15;78%;93%;4

Dili, East Timor;A shower or t-storm;32;24;A shower or t-storm;31;26;ESE;11;70%;66%;5

Dublin, Ireland;Rain and drizzle;16;9;Clouds and sun;18;11;S;14;69%;10%;5

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny and hot;38;22;Partly sunny;35;21;N;11;24%;17%;8

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Mostly sunny;26;21;Sunny and pleasant;28;21;E;9;72%;0%;9

Hanoi, Vietnam;A shower or t-storm;29;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;SSE;13;92%;83%;7

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;23;8;Mostly sunny;22;6;E;11;49%;7%;6

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;24;A t-storm in spots;31;24;ENE;12;65%;64%;12

Helsinki, Finland;Rain developing;20;14;Clearing, a t-storm;20;12;SW;18;81%;80%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Partly sunny;33;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SW;12;83%;91%;4

Hong Kong, China;A shower or two;32;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;SE;12;72%;71%;10

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;31;23;A shower in places;31;24;ENE;18;60%;70%;11

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;29;23;Cloudy;31;23;WSW;15;63%;44%;8

Islamabad, Pakistan;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Morning t-storms;30;24;ENE;23;84%;98%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;Sunny and nice;30;21;Abundant sunshine;30;21;ENE;13;57%;0%;8

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;31;24;A shower or t-storm;32;24;N;9;67%;66%;6

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;41;29;Sunny and hot;40;30;NE;16;38%;0%;12

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny, nice;23;6;Sunshine, pleasant;23;7;NW;10;37%;2%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very hot;39;19;Sunny and hot;36;20;NNE;11;15%;26%;11

Karachi, Pakistan;Winds subsiding;30;27;Cloudy with a shower;31;28;WSW;28;66%;59%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorm;25;19;Afternoon t-storms;27;20;SW;8;78%;86%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny;39;28;Sun and some clouds;40;28;S;21;36%;27%;13

Kiev, Ukraine;Some sun;33;19;Thunderstorms;29;18;ENE;14;67%;85%;6

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;33;26;A t-storm in spots;32;26;E;20;59%;64%;11

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Nice with sunshine;28;20;Partly sunny;29;20;W;8;63%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;A drenching t-storm;31;26;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;26;SSE;7;87%;86%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;24;A shower or t-storm;33;25;E;9;75%;67%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Mostly sunny, mild;14;-6;Mostly sunny, mild;14;-5;E;9;27%;1%;9

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny, nice;30;23;Clouds and sun, nice;29;23;SSW;11;73%;44%;5

Lima, Peru;Decreasing clouds;20;15;Clouds and sun;20;16;SSE;14;70%;6%;5

Lisbon, Portugal;Nice with sunshine;29;18;Sunny;31;19;N;15;57%;0%;8

London, United Kingdom;Rain, not as warm;20;13;Sunny intervals;20;11;E;22;62%;7%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Fog, then sun;30;21;Fog, then sun;29;19;SSW;10;58%;0%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny;25;18;Turning sunny;25;19;SW;10;70%;9%;6

Madrid, Spain;Sunlit and very warm;35;18;Sunshine, very hot;37;21;WSW;8;31%;0%;9

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny;31;28;Clouds and sun;32;28;WNW;19;68%;15%;9

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;31;22;Partly sunny;32;24;NNE;6;58%;27%;7

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;ESE;8;75%;80%;9

Melbourne, Australia;Partial sunshine;14;4;Periods of sun;14;7;NNE;14;71%;2%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Couple of t-storms;21;14;A shower or t-storm;21;14;WSW;11;70%;74%;13

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;28;Brief a.m. showers;32;28;ENE;16;65%;80%;7

Minsk, Belarus;A dangerous t-storm;26;16;Periods of sunshine;24;14;SSW;13;76%;32%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Periods of sun;29;25;Sunshine and nice;30;25;SSW;23;64%;23%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;More sun than clouds;14;11;A bit of rain;19;16;NNE;18;79%;57%;1

Montreal, Canada;Showers around;27;16;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;NE;3;53%;79%;7

Moscow, Russia;Pleasant and warmer;24;14;A shower in places;22;17;SSE;18;60%;91%;4

Mumbai, India;A little rain;31;27;Spotty showers;31;28;WSW;23;75%;85%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun;27;12;Sunshine, pleasant;26;12;NE;10;55%;33%;8

New York, United States;Couple of t-storms;31;23;Partly sunny;31;24;S;10;70%;55%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and very hot;39;24;Sunshine, very hot;40;25;W;14;26%;0%;9

Novosibirsk, Russia;A shower in the p.m.;24;12;A shower or two;20;12;NE;8;77%;91%;5

Osaka-shi, Japan;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Couple of t-storms;32;24;WSW;10;71%;77%;7

Oslo, Norway;Showers and t-storms;17;12;Cloudy;19;8;NNE;15;51%;44%;4

Ottawa, Canada;A shower in the a.m.;27;15;Cooler;22;12;NE;11;60%;91%;7

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;28;25;A passing shower;28;26;ENE;20;83%;80%;5

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;29;23;Couple of t-storms;30;24;NW;8;83%;84%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;32;24;Brief a.m. showers;31;23;E;9;74%;78%;8

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;23;16;A morning t-shower;23;13;NE;18;69%;53%;4

Perth, Australia;A shower or two;19;14;A shower;20;13;SW;25;70%;80%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Couple of t-storms;32;25;Showers and t-storms;33;25;S;8;76%;91%;8

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;29;23;Partly sunny;32;22;SE;21;66%;15%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;23;A t-storm in spots;34;23;SE;8;52%;64%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;25;16;Couple of t-storms;24;12;WNW;19;62%;85%;5

Pyongyang, North Korea;Hot with some sun;34;24;Low clouds breaking;34;23;S;10;63%;29%;4

Quito, Ecuador;Rather cloudy;23;10;Some sun, pleasant;24;10;SSW;15;43%;34%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny, nice;28;18;Sunshine;31;19;WSW;12;52%;0%;9

Recife, Brazil;Spotty showers;28;23;A passing shower;27;23;SSE;19;63%;82%;6

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds rolling in;14;10;A little rain;13;10;WSW;17;74%;81%;1

Riga, Latvia;Cloudy;24;13;A p.m. t-storm;23;14;WSW;11;72%;80%;5

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Sunny and nice;26;18;Mostly sunny, nice;25;18;ENE;8;75%;7%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny and hot;45;31;More sun than clouds;45;28;NNE;16;6%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Plenty of sun;34;19;Sunny and very warm;34;19;WNW;12;46%;2%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Becoming cloudy;26;17;Morning showers;19;14;SW;16;83%;96%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;19;13;Clearing;20;13;WSW;15;63%;0%;8

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;23;18;Couple of t-storms;24;18;S;7;80%;85%;10

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;E;12;72%;82%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;25;19;Couple of t-storms;25;19;NE;8;90%;83%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Partly sunny, nice;31;19;Turning cloudy;30;19;W;16;18%;5%;15

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;Clouds and sun;16;5;SE;7;49%;36%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;30;23;N;9;76%;65%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;Sunshine, very warm;32;16;NNW;10;56%;0%;8

Seattle, United States;Clearing;22;12;Turning sunny, nice;22;12;NNE;8;63%;4%;7

Seoul, South Korea;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;Partly sunny;31;22;WSW;8;72%;30%;8

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;35;28;Rain and drizzle;37;28;SSW;10;69%;83%;9

Singapore, Singapore;A morning t-storm;31;25;A shower or t-storm;30;25;SSE;14;75%;85%;8

Sofia, Bulgaria;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;18;Partly sunny and hot;34;17;SSE;10;44%;5%;8

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower or two;30;25;A shower or two;30;26;E;19;72%;81%;10

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;21;13;Partly sunny;21;12;W;12;66%;66%;4

Sydney, Australia;Plenty of sunshine;17;11;A shower in places;17;9;SW;16;70%;74%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;A t-storm around;35;26;A t-storm around;35;26;W;8;66%;45%;9

Tallinn, Estonia;Cloudy, a t-storm;20;14;A shower or t-storm;21;13;WSW;19;82%;81%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and very warm;39;23;Sunny and very warm;36;23;N;15;23%;1%;8

Tbilisi, Georgia;Clouds and sun;27;18;Clouds and sun;26;17;ENE;14;56%;40%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunshine and warm;40;28;An afternoon shower;35;23;WNW;10;23%;80%;10

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;33;25;Abundant sunshine;33;26;W;13;57%;0%;10

Tirana, Albania;Sunshine, very hot;40;21;Sunshine, very hot;39;21;E;7;27%;0%;8

Tokyo, Japan;Partly sunny;31;25;Partly sunny, windy;32;26;SSW;26;66%;66%;8

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;24;17;Showers around;23;16;SSW;12;80%;93%;6

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and pleasant;35;25;Sunny and pleasant;35;26;SSE;11;32%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Very hot;41;26;Sunshine, very hot;40;24;SE;11;29%;0%;9

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warm;30;15;Some sun returning;27;12;N;13;31%;26%;7

Vancouver, Canada;More sun than clouds;22;13;Partly sunny;22;13;E;8;55%;22%;6

Vienna, Austria;A shower or t-storm;28;16;Partly sunny;30;15;W;12;47%;70%;7

Vientiane, Laos;A thunderstorm;32;23;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;25;N;7;75%;85%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;Partly sunny;27;14;Partly sunny;23;15;SSE;13;64%;64%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Thundershower;26;16;Periods of sun;26;15;S;8;63%;70%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;11;6;Very windy, rain;9;7;S;51;78%;93%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;A couple of t-storms;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;S;10;81%;80%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;32;17;Partly sunny, nice;31;16;NE;7;40%;29%;9

_____

Copyright 2017 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Celsius