Duterte says siege may end soon but IS threat will persist

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president says a disastrous siege by Islamic State group-aligned gunmen on a southern city may end in 10 to 15 days but the threat posed by the brutal group will continue to plague the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte said Tuesday he will try again this week to travel to Marawi to be with government troops, but acknowledged that in addition to bad weather, the danger posed by the militants' deadly firepower has frustrated his travel plans.

After 50 days of ground assaults and airstrikes, troops have recaptured most areas of the Islamic city, with the death toll exceeding 500.

Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Restituto Padilla said 381 militants, 90 soldiers and policemen and 39 civilians have been killed in the fighting.