85C Bakery Cafe opens its first outpost in Houston

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Dubbed as the "Starbucks of Taiwan," the internationally-famous bakery 85°C Bakery Café, a pastry store named after the best temperature to brew espresso, has opened its first Houston outpost in Chinatown.

The Huston outpost marks the chain’s second expansion within Texas, following last year’s opening of 85C Bakery in a Dallas suburb.

The company was founded in 2003 by tea shop owner Wu Cheng-Hsueh and opened its first US location in Irvine, California in 2009.

85C Bakery has estimated yearly revenue of NT$22.047 billion. Its 1,000 locations worldwide are in Taiwan, China (including Hong Kong), Australia, and the United States.