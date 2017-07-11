US-backed Syrian forces capture IS-held town in north Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — A U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian militia says it has captured a town in northern Syria that was home to a former training camp belonging to the Islamic State group and named after Osama Bin Laden.

Mustafa Bali, a spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces, said on Tuesday that the militia is now in control of al-Ukayrshi on the south banks of the Euphrates River, just 14 kilometers, or 9 miles, southeast of the IS' main stronghold and de facto capital of Raqqa.

The SDF, with U.S. air and ground support, launched its assault on Raqqa on June 6.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says that at al-Ukayrshi, the IS killed more than 200 of its own members it suspected of defecting to a rival faction.