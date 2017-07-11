Trial of 24 suspects in 2015 Tunisian museum attack opens

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Two dozen people, including two women, have gone on trial for their alleged roles in the 2015 attack on Tunisia's Bardo museum that killed 21 foreign tourists and a police officer.

The trial opened on Tuesday more than two years after the March 18, 2015 attack on the Bardo National Museum, outside Tunis. The attack was the opening salvo in a series of assaults in this North African country, including the slaying of 38 people, mostly British tourists, at a beach hotel. All were claimed by the Islamic State group.

The two museum attackers, who authorities said trained in a camp in neighboring Libya, were killed by security forces, but a lengthy investigation uncovered a network of helpers who allegedly had direct or indirect roles.

Twelve risk the death penalty.