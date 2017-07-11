Portugal charges 18 policemen over alleged racist conduct

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Authorities in Portugal are bringing charges of torture, assault, providing false statements and other crimes against 18 police officers over alleged racist conduct.

The Lisbon attorney general's office says the crimes refer to an incident in 2015, when police clashed with young black men in a poor neighborhood near Lisbon.

A brief statement on the attorney general's website Tuesday said the police officers are suspected of "severe abuse" of their position and neglecting their duty. It accuses them of offensive acts and insults, without describing the alleged crimes in detail.

Authorities launched an investigation after some of the young men alleged police had beaten and insulted them following their arrest. The charges say the police involved lied to investigators about what had happened.