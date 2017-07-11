  1. Home
Taiwanese and Vietnamese Universities sign cooperation memorandum

New memorandum signed between two of the biggest universities in Taiwan and Vietnam promise new programs and scholarships

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/07/11 19:07

Image CNA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A new milestone was set when the NTU system and Vietnam National University signed a cooperation memorandum in Ho Chi Minh City.

The memorandum was recently signed as an official confirmation at the Vietnamese university after the two universities decided to improve their future relations and cooperation, said NTU system president Chang Ching-ray (張慶瑞).

The two universities have worked on creating many cooperative programs and exchange programs for students as well as for teachers. Both universities have promised to conduct joint researches and also set up scholarships.

The NTU system includes National Taiwan University, National Taiwan Normal University and National Taiwan University of Science and Technology.

According to the NTU system president, Vietnam National University with an enrollment of 60,000 undergraduates and 10,000 graduate students is of a similar scale with the NTU system in terms of range and popularity.
