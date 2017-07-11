Indian Supreme Court stays government ban on cow slaughter

NEW DELHI (AP) — India's top court has stayed for three months a ban introduced by the Hindu nationalist government on the sale of cows and buffaloes for slaughter.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday approved a lower court ruling which said people have a basic right to choose their food.

Under government rules issued in May, buyers and sellers at cattle markets or animal fairs would be required to pledge in writing that cows and other animals considered holy by Hindus would not be slaughtered for food or any other purpose.

The decision is a reprieve for state governments which criticized the ban as a blow for beef and leather exports that would leave hundreds of thousands jobless and deprive millions of people of a cheap source of protein.