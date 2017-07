In this photo by Associated Press photographer Wong Maye-E, a performer does a mid-air flip during a media preview of Cirque du Soleil's production which opens in Singapore on Wednesday.

The Canadian-based theatrical company's show, which involves acrobats and performers from 19 countries, takes place under a circus-style tent next to the city-state's Marina Bay Sands casino resort.

This image was made with a 100-400mm zoom lens at a shutter speed of 1/100, aperture of f5, and ISO 1250.