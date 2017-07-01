Hotel manager questioned about fatal fall of Taiwan cement tycoon

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店) General Manager Melvin Yang (楊雋翰) was questioned by prosecutors as a defendant in a case of professional negligence resulting in death Tuesday concerning the death of Taiwan Cement Corporation (台泥) Chairman Leslie Koo (辜成允) after a fall at the hotel in January.

Koo, 63, a member of one of Taiwan’s most influential families, had attended a wedding banquet at the hotel on January 21 when he fell down a flight of stairs and hit his head on the floor. He died in hospital two days later.

During its investigation over the past six months, the Taipei District Prosecutors Office interviewed city government officials, construction regulation officials and top managers of the hotel company.

At the time of the accident, there were questions about why the wide staircase did not have a railing in the center, with speculation that this failing could have contravened city building codes.

Prosecutors rejected media reports that they had questioned the architect who designed the location 30 years ago for possible violations leading to Koo’s death. Another element was that there had been changes to the regulations during the same period.

Tuesday’s interview with Yang still focused on the absence of a railing on the staircase, reports said.