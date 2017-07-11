Tutoring program helps underprivileged students advance their education

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Chinese Christian Relief Association (CCRA) has launched a program that has helped many underprivileged children receive their education.

A program launched by the CCRA in the year 2004 to tutor underprivileged students has helped many students who are financially unable to pay for further studies receive their education, including an Indonesian immigrant's child get into college.

Since its inception, the program has helped some 30,000 students. One such student, Hsiao Yu, who is a daughter of an Indonesian migrant and lives in Chiayi county.

Yu was recently admitted to National Tsing Hua University's Department of Music.

According to the CCRA, Yu and her siblings were raised single-handedly by her mother, as her father has been in the hospital for a while now. Yu had the gift of music but due to financial constraints of her family, Yu could not afford to take any lessons.

She was introduced to the association when she was a third grader to receive support from the program that provided after-school tutoring for disadvantaged pupils.

Thanks to her music teacher Chung Li-chu (鐘麗珠), Yu was able to take free weekly piano lessons.

In 2014, when Chung was unable to go to Chiayi, the association helped Yu travel to Taipei to study vocals and an instruments class which helped her get admission in the university.

Hsiao Yu says CCRA has helped her achieve her dreams and she admired the association and the work that they did for underprivileged students.

"If the teacher points out mistakes I've made, I do my best to correct them to her satisfaction. I cherish any opportunity I have to play piano regardless of whether I'm happy or sad," she said.

The CCRA has established 1,919 service centers in 256 villages across Taiwan and have partnered with some 868 churches with whom they have created a community care network that helps deliver services to locals on a community level.