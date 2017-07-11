Hertha signs Jonathan Klinsmann after successful trial

BERLIN (AP) — Hertha Berlin has signed Jonathan Klinsmann, the son of former United States coach and Germany striker Juergen Klinsmann, after he impressed during his trial with the Bundesliga club.

Hertha says the 20-year-old Klinsmann, a goalkeeper with the United States Under-20s team, has achieved his goal of earning a contract. The club does not disclose the length of the deal.

General manager Michael Preetz says, "Jonathan convinced us with his ability, charisma and ambition. He'll now settle with us and develop step by step."

Despite being a goalkeeper, Klinsmann impressed with a volleyed goal in his first training session with Hertha, and he immediately earned praise from coach Pal Dardai for making a "good impression."

The 1.94-meter tall Klinsmann was last playing for University of California.