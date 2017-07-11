  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan passport world’s 30th most powerful: report

According to the recent update, Germany and Singapore were ranked number one as the most powerful passports

By Wendy Lee ,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/07/11 16:50

flickr user https://www.flickr.com/photos/h760127/15723923966

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Taiwanese hold the world's 30th most powerful passport, down two spots from the January ranking, according to the latest Passport Index report.

Financial advisory firm Arton Capital releases the study every year on the strength of the world's passports based on the number of countries citizens can travel to without having to apply for a visa.   

According to the recent update, Germany and Singapore were ranked number one as the most powerful passports, whose citizens are able to travel visa-free to a total of 159 countries or destinations.

Sweden and South Korea tie for the second place with visa-free access to a total of 158 countries, followed by Denmark, Finland, Italy, France, Spain, Norway, the United Kingdom, Japan, and the United States, with 157 visa-free countries, according to the report.

Taiwan dropped two spots to 30th in the latest rankings. Its passport holders may visit up to 121 countries without having to obtain a visa, up by 2 from January this year.

Meanwhile, the countries at the bottom of the rankings were Afghanistan, with 22 visa-free countries, Pakistan with 25, and Iraq with 24.
passport index
ranking

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan ranks 14th in IMD World Competitiveness Yearbook 2017
2017/06/01 10:51
Taiwan's favorability rating highest in Hong Kong: Poll
2017/05/27 17:10
Taipei 101 the top landmark in Taiwan
2017/05/23 20:43
Taiwan's Taipei named top 10 Asia-Pacific destination
2017/05/08 16:44
Freedom House report: Taiwan's press freedom remains 6th best in Asia
2017/04/29 10:13