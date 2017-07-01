Japanese ramen too expensive in Taiwan: Mr. Ramen

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Despite the abundance of Japanese-style food on offer in Taiwan, ramen noodles (拉麵) are still too expensive, according to a Japanese politician who dropped his academic career to launch a ramen chain.

Takao Nozaki (野崎孝男), once a member of the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly and a Ph.D. candidate at the National Taiwan University’s law department, decided instead nine years ago to open a chain of ramen restaurants.

Even though the recent opening of local branches of Japanese restaurants were met with enthusiasm, with hundreds of customers lining up for hours to taste them, the prices for the ramen products have still come under fire.

Nozaki said he conceived the plan to open a chain of his own when his fellow students complained that NT$200 (US$6.5) plus a service charge was too high a price to pay for a bowl of ramen.

The Japanese businessman said the price should reflect local income, with the wage for one hour’s work allowing the employee to eat one bowl of ramen. That’s why he sells ramen at prices starting from NT$110 (US$3.6), Nozaki told the website Play Too Bar (玩太Bar).

He also blasted Taiwan’s “bad business culture” of trying to save money on wages. In his chain, the highest wage, for the manager at his Taipei outlet, was NT$90,000 (US$2,946) a month, Nozaki said.

The Japanese expat also compares Tainan to Kyoto and Okinawa, calling on the Taiwanese city, where he serves as foreign policy adviser, not to betray its own culture and its own roots in order to emulate Japan or South Korea.