Western wildfires feed on grass brought on by winter rain

A wildfire burns on a mountain in the distance east of Cache Creek, British Columbia, early Monday, July 10, 2017. Wildfires barreled across the bakin
Krystle Chambers, who with her father Chuck Wilsey had to evacuate their property near Oroville, Calif., waits at an evacuation center near Oroville,
A helicopter is used to battle a wildfire burning on the top of a mountain near Ashcroft, British Columbia, Monday, July 10, 2017. Across the border i
Smoke rises from trees burned by wildfire on a mountain near Ashcroft, British Columbia, Monday, July 10, 2017. Across the border in Canada, crews con
A helicopter lands while battling a wildfire burning on the top of a mountain near Ashcroft, British Columbia, Monday, July 10, 2017. Across the borde
Smoke from wildfires burning in central B.C. shrouds the north shore of Kamloops, British Columbia, on Monday July 10, 2017. More than 200 wildfires a
This photo provided by Eliot Oppenheimer, taken late in the evening Sunday, July 9, 2017, shows the Whittier fire burning in the mountains west of San
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Wildfires driving people from their homes in California and throughout the West have had help from an unlikely source: the rain.
Major winter downpours that pulled the state out of years of drought also brought a layer of grass that early-summer fires are eating up.
Santa Barbara County fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said Monday it's the richest grass crop his firefighters have seen in years, and it's making fires that are faster and hotter, and travel more easily between trees.
Thousands of Californians remain under evacuation orders from north of Sacramento to the Santa Barbara area.
Dozens more blazes were burning in Colorado, Utah and throughout the West.